Magnus Zetterlund's Mandolin Secrets Academy Launches

Master the essential techniques

Play your favourite songs and tunes

Have a practice routine that gets you results

Connect with mandolin enthusiasts from all over the world

— Award winning mandolinist and educator Magnus Zetterlund has announced the launch of Mandolin Secrets Academy, an online educational resource designed to provide an easy, fast and fun way to learn Jazz, Folk, Bluegrass styles and beyond.One of the foremost mandolin players in the Scandinavian folk scene collaborating with top artists in Norway, Finland and Sweden, Zetterlund listed four key objectives for students in the design of The Academy:Mandolin Secrets Academy is a complete online resource for learning to play the mandolin. It consists of a well-structured, collection of mandolin lessons, inspiring tutorials and workshops delivered by streaming high quality, video. As a member, youll be connected to the instructor, Magnus Zetterlund, and like-minded players through the generous Community of MSA.The Academy is designed for everyone from beginner to expert with a wide variety of resources to benefit mandolin players with a diverse range of skill levels. The primary focus is on Bluegrass, Old Time, Jazz, Nordic folk and Celtic traditional.