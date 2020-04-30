New Music from Jack Dunlap - The Isolation Sessions

Track Listing

The First

Journey To The Forbidden Forest

Ride

In Isolation

Alone Again

Wendy's Reel

Wayward Bound

Wind and Rain

Three Jigs

Striking Man

Additional Information

Mandolinist Jack Dunlap has announced a May 6 release of his solo recording, available or pre-order now.About the recording, Dunlap told us, "Only recently did the thought of doing a solo mandolin album pop into my mind. I had tossed the idea around about 5 or 6 years ago, but seeing a lot of my favorite players such as Chris Thile and Sierra Hull do similar projects, I decided to go in a different direction with my music."About a month before quarantine, the idea of such a project popped back in my head, but I had so many things in the works that I assumed it would be two to three years before I would begin work on it.Flash forward to mid March. Quarantine begins and all of my current projects come to a halt. I decided if I was going to record a solo project, now was the time. I enlisted the help of a young bass player, Alex Kimble, andcame to be."From the album, the track "Journey to the Forbidden Forest."