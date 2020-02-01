New Music: More of the Same by Julian Pinelli and Ethan Setiawan

Track Listing

Stodgy in the Middle

The Quail is a Pretty Bird/Cattle in the Cane

Freeway Surfer

Delicious Garlic

Rondo Selon Salesmes/Muddy Creek

Listen

Additional Information

— Julian Pinelli and Ethan Setiawan have announced the release of a new EP on Bandcamp today entitled, a follow-up to their self-titled 2016 release.About the EP, Ethan Setiawan told us, "It's always a joy to get to play music with Julian Pinelli. While we've played together in several different bands over the years, I always dig the intimacy of a duo. This music came together in 3 days that felt neither hurried or laborious; it took just the right amount of time to appear. Enjoy!"From the recording, the track "Stodgy in the Middle."