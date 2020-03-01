Eastman Tip to Win: Show an Artist Support

— Eastman Guitars and Mandolins has announced their "Tip to Win" promotion in support of working musicians and the company has shared the following:It's a challenging time and hardworking artists are in need of your support more than ever.Through May 8, show your support for one of your local or favorite musicians affected by COVID-19 and you can enter to win an Eastman PCH1-OM-CLA guitar. To qualify, a donation must be given to a musician that is requesting relief.Please note:A winner will be chosen May 11, 2020.Be sure to show your support and enter today. Together we can help alleviate some of the immediate financial pressures that many musicians may be facing.