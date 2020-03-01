  • Eastman Tip to Win: Show an Artist Support

    Tip to Win!

    POMONA, CALIF. — Eastman Guitars and Mandolins has announced their "Tip to Win" promotion in support of working musicians and the company has shared the following:

    It's a challenging time and hardworking artists are in need of your support more than ever.

    Through May 8, show your support for one of your local or favorite musicians affected by COVID-19 and you can enter to win an Eastman PCH1-OM-CLA guitar. To qualify, a donation must be given to a musician that is requesting relief.

    Please note: this is only available to U.S. residents at this time.

    How to Enter

    • Show an artist support in any amount. Here are some ideas:
      • Contribute to a musician's virtual tip jar during a live stream performance
      • Buy music/merch directly from the artist
      • Make a direct donation via any payment service the artist supports
    • Keep a copy of your proof of purchase, donation, etc. to be eligible to win.
    • Submit your entry by May 8

    Enter to Win

    A winner will be chosen May 11, 2020.

    Be sure to show your support and enter today. Together we can help alleviate some of the immediate financial pressures that many musicians may be facing.

    Additional Information

    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - May-03-2020, 1:54pm
      Mike Compton is on Facebook Live doing requests this evening at 7:00 p.m. Central. Any donation to his virtual tip jar would make you eligible (as long as you're in the U.S.) to enter for a chance to win this guitar from Eastman.

      Who else is playing in the near future or even today? Hard to keep track of them all! Think I saw Sierra is doing an online gig today.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - May-03-2020, 2:11pm
      Sierra Live on American Music Association tonight, 6:00 p.m. Central.
    1. mrmando's Avatar
      mrmando - May-05-2020, 7:03pm
      Seattle Mandolin Orchestra (donate May 5 or 6 and have your gift doubled): https://www.givebigwa.org/seattle-mandolin-orchestra
    1. mrmando's Avatar
      mrmando - May-05-2020, 7:05pm
      Frank Solivan and Chris Luquette (Dirty Kitchen guitarist) do frequent live events on their respective Facebook pages.

      August Watters is doing half-hour classical sets on Facebook on mandolin and mandocello.